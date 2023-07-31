Hyundai and Kia thefts surge in Nashville

Police say the number of Hyundai and Kia vehicles stolen in Nashville this year has grown by nearly 200% since this time in 2022.

By the numbers: Metro police said in a tweet last week that more than 400 of those vehicles had been stolen year-to-date. There were attempts to steal another 245.

Driving the news: Car thefts have recently skyrocketed nationwide, a trend that coincided with a popular TikTok challenge showing users how to steal some Kias and Hyundais.

What they're saying: Sgt. Erik Nash with the department's auto theft unit said thieves are "exploiting a design flaw in the ignition system" many of those vehicles share.

Thieves can steal a car "in less than 30 seconds."

Nash suggests a wheel lock, which would block thieves from taking the car regardless.

Zoom out: Our colleagues at Axios Richmond reported the police department there has purchased steering wheel locks to give away to people who own these cars.