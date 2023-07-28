Extreme heat wave blankets Nashville

Share on email (opens in new window)

Extreme heat dominates Nashville's forecast for the next few days, with high temperatures of almost 100° expected.

Why it matters: This kind of intense heat is dangerous and poses serious health risks.

"Several days of heat are not going to bode well for a lot of people," National Weather Service meteorologist Caroline Adcock tells Axios.

What's happening: A heat advisory is in effect for Middle Tennessee from 12-7pm Friday. More heat warnings are possible.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management will conduct heat patrols Friday and Saturday, with staffers providing water and rides to shelters.

If you're outside, be sure to drink plenty of water and take regular breaks in the shade.

Don't forget: Temperatures can be even more intense in urban areas. A recent heat-mapping project in Nashville found that parts of the city with "a high density of development" and places near busy streets and parking lots trapped more heat.

The big picture: Our forecast is part of a sweeping heat wave that put more than half of the U.S. population under heat alerts.

Driving the news: This kind of extreme heat would have been "virtually impossible" without human-caused climate change, according to a new study published earlier this week.