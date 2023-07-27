1 hour ago - Sports

Titans open training camp

Nate Rau
Harold Landry

Harold Landry celebrates following a sack against the Dolphins in 2022. Photo: Silas Walker/Getty Images

Harold Landry returned from injury, DeAndre Hopkins made his debut and Ryan Tannehill looked like his old self when the Titans opened training camp Wednesday.

  • The Titans embarked on what they hope is a bounce-back year following their first losing season since 2015.

State of play: The Titans had been a model of consistency, tallying six consecutive winning seasons and three straight playoff appearances.

  • It all fell apart in 2022, as they stumbled to a 7-10 record and fired their general manager during the season.

Add it all up, and expectations are not particularly high this season. According to Odds Shark, the over/under for Titans wins this season is 7.5. By comparison, the division rival Jaguars' over/under for wins this season is 9.5.

Yes, but: Training camp is a time for optimism, and there's reason to believe the Titans could return to form.

The intrigue: Preseason games will be more interesting this season as the spotlight shines on young quarterbacks Malik Willis and Will Levis, who are vying to be the top backup — and perhaps the eventual successor — to Tannehill.

  • Willis struggled when thrust into action last season, but has received praise from coach Mike Vrabel for his work this offseason.

What we're watching: Another training camp storyline is the availability of Landry, who had emerged as a pass-rushing force before suffering a season-ending knee injury last year. Landry returned to practice Wednesday.

Be smart: Follow Titans beat reporters Teresa Walker from The Associated Press, John Glennon from the Nashville Post and Davenport for daily training camp updates.

