Marathon Village distillery opens new restaurant

We here at Axios Nashville are always on the hunt for new carbs. A restaurant that recently opened at Nelson's Green Brier Distillery in Marathon Village offers a slate of tantalizing options.

Zoom in: The menu features Southern staples like fried green tomatoes and deviled eggs. But we're intrigued by the sandwiches, which include a croque madame (smoked bologna on brioche) and a "Nashville hot crab sandwich."

German chocolate torte and a peach-cinnamon pound cake lead the dessert menu.

As you might expect, the restaurant includes a full bar complete with several spirits made in-house.

Zoom out: The restaurant is part of a larger renovation of the 50,000-square-foot facility, which will also include enhanced tours and added private event space.