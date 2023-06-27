Share on email (opens in new window)

The Nashville music community will hold a special performance at the Grand Ole Opry House to raise funds for The Covenant School and mark the start of a new school year.

Six people, including three students, died during the shooting rampage in March.

Of note: The Aug. 7 show will be co-produced by two Covenant parents and music industry veterans, Houston Phillips and Chad Schultz, along with Covenant staff in conjunction with Opry Entertainment Group.

A recording of the Opry show will air on the Circle Network for six consecutive nights beginning Aug. 19.

Proceeds from the concert will go to The Covenant School Community Fund to provide mental health support for healing, easing the transition back into the building and equipping the school for a safe new year.

Details: Performers include Jason Aldean, Morgan Wallen and Old Dominion, among others.

Tickets will be available for purchase online starting Friday at 10am.