Nashville: Be on the lookout for purple martins

One year after the Nashville Symphony successfully deployed a strategy to reroute about 150,000 purple martins from its Schermerhorn Symphony Center property, Nashville advocates are on the lookout for where the birds congregate in the coming weeks.

State of play: Now is the time when the purple martin migration passes back through Nashville. WPLN reports peak season is in August.

Flashback: The symphony cut down some trees and pruned others in an effort to keep the purple martin flock from swarming and defecating all over the Schermerhorn grounds.

The plan worked. Last year, the birds gathered in trees near the pedestrian bridge on First Avenue, WPLN reports.

Birdwatchers: WPLN reports that anyone who spots the purple martins' congregation can contact Kim Bailey at [email protected].

Be smart: Read the full WPLN report on the purple martins' arrival.