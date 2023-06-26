Nashville-area home prices mapped by ZIP code
Despite a slightly softening market, home prices in much of Nashville are still on the upswing, according to ZIP code-level data from Zillow.
Zoom in: Prices have ticked down a bit in some of the biggest suburbs, including Williamson and Rutherford counties. But Williamson prices remain among the highest in the state.
Between the lines: Conditions in the housing market have moderated some compared to the fever-pitch of buying last year, realtor Anna Altic tells Axios.
- In 2022, when inventory was low and demand was high, buyers faced intense pressure to boost their offer or forgo inspections to close a deal, says Altic, who also serves as vice president of Greater Nashville Realtors.
- As the pace of sales calmed down and inventory has improved, buyers have gotten a little more leverage in 2023. But prices remain sturdy.
What she's saying: "I think we're moving toward a more neutral market, but we're still, believe it or not, in a seller's market," Altic says
- "We are down in the number of transactions, but sellers aren't panicking."
The big picture: Long-range trends show a staggering increase in prices across the region in the last decade.
