Nashville-area home prices mapped by ZIP code

Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Despite a slightly softening market, home prices in much of Nashville are still on the upswing, according to ZIP code-level data from Zillow.

Zoom in: Prices have ticked down a bit in some of the biggest suburbs, including Williamson and Rutherford counties. But Williamson prices remain among the highest in the state.

Between the lines: Conditions in the housing market have moderated some compared to the fever-pitch of buying last year, realtor Anna Altic tells Axios.

In 2022, when inventory was low and demand was high, buyers faced intense pressure to boost their offer or forgo inspections to close a deal, says Altic, who also serves as vice president of Greater Nashville Realtors.

As the pace of sales calmed down and inventory has improved, buyers have gotten a little more leverage in 2023. But prices remain sturdy.

What she's saying: "I think we're moving toward a more neutral market, but we're still, believe it or not, in a seller's market," Altic says

"We are down in the number of transactions, but sellers aren't panicking."

The big picture: Long-range trends show a staggering increase in prices across the region in the last decade.