Family and friends of the six people killed in the March 27 mass shooting at The Covenant School are describing their anguish in emotional court filings.

What's happening: Multiple lawsuits are seeking the release of the shooter's writings. Tennessee Republican lawmakers say they need to review documents related to the shooting investigation before they can commit to policy responses at an upcoming special legislative session on guns.

Members of The Covenant School community argue that releasing the writings would further traumatize the students and other survivors.

What they're saying: Custodian Michael Hill died in the shooting. His daughter Marquita Oglesby said her father's "savage" death makes it hard to think back on family memories.

"This tragedy has spun our lives into turmoil, loneliness, anger, and anxiety," Oglesby wrote in a filing arguing against releasing the writings.

"Every monumental moment in the future will now have a sense of emptiness and sadness."

The latest: Chancellor I'Ashea Myles previously ruled The Covenant School and parents could participate in the legal debate over releasing the records. The petitioners seeking the records, including The Tennessean and state Sen. Todd Gardenhire, appealed that decision.