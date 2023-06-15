Foo Fighters finally make it to Bonnaroo

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters during the 2019 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival. Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

Foo Fighters have played 10 concerts in the Nashville area, headlining everything from since-destroyed rock clubs and defunct festivals to Bridgestone Arena.

Perhaps the most highly anticipated performance by the venerable rock band will come this weekend when Foo Fighters headline the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.

Why it matters: It's Foo Fighters' first Nashville-area concert since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. It's also the band's first time playing Bonnaroo — although they were scheduled to headline the 2021 festival that was canceled due to heavy rain.

The latest: Foo Fighters selected veteran drummer Josh Freese for the impossible job of replacing Hawkins, whose spellbinding live performances are the stuff of rock legend.

Earlier this month the band released the critically acclaimed album "But Here We Are."

It finds frontperson Dave Grohl and the band prominently and unabashedly exploring their grief over Hawkins' unexpected death.

Flashback: Foo Fighters' first gig in Nashville, according to FooFightersLive.com, was in 1995 at 328 Performance Hall. (If you were there, we'd love to hear your story!) The club has since closed and the property is now home to a Hampton Inn.

They twice played the now-defunct Nashville River Stages festival, including in 2004 when Nate saw them.

They've played Bridgestone Arena twice and famously gave a surprise Halloween show at the Ryman Auditorium in 2014. Their last gig in the Nashville area was at Pilgrimage Fest in 2019.

What he said: "After one week in this city, I don't want to go home,” Grohl told the Ryman crowd.

How to watch: Bonnaroo runs through June 18, with Foo Fighters taking the stage Sunday at 9:30pm. You can stream the Foo Fighters' show and other performances on Hulu.