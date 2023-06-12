Travellers Rest Historic House Museum recently got $500,000 in state funding to support repairs and other preservation work.

Why it matters: The home, which was built in 1799, has been a school field trip destination for generations — educational programs at the historic site trace hundreds of years of Tennessee history.

The nonprofit organization estimates it serves about 12,000 visitors a year. Travellers Rest executive director Katie O'Bryan said in a statement that "the historic house is in immediate need of preservation."

Zoom in: The state funds will help to preserve a brick wall connecting parts of the house that were added in the 1800s.

What he's saying: "I'm proud to have worked on providing these much-needed funds to Travellers Rest as they move forward with projects to restore this important and beloved community asset," state Rep. Caleb Hemmer (D-Nashville) said in a statement.

Yes, but: The state grant only provides about half of the funds needed to make the repairs. Travellers Rest has launched a fundraising drive to fill in the gap and raise money for a master plan for the historic site.