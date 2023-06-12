How car access impacts health in Nashville
More than one in five U.S. adults missed or skipped a medical appointment last year because they didn't have a way to get there, according to a report by the Urban Institute.
Why it matters: While telehealth has reduced some transportation barriers, it's not accessible to all and can't replace in-person care for all medical needs, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim reports.
What they found: Nationwide, 21% of adults without access to a vehicle or public transit said they went without needed medical care in 2022.
- Though 91% of adults reported they had access to a vehicle, the figure was substantially lower for Black adults (81%), those with low family incomes (78%) or a disability (83%) and for individuals with public health insurance (79%) or no coverage (83%).
Zoom in: In the greater Nashville area, 4% of households don't have access to a vehicle — and that number is higher for people of color, and especially women, per the National Equity Atlas.
The big picture: A study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine found as much as 40% of a person's health can be attributed to socioeconomic factors like education, employment and transportation availability.
What he's saying: "We see this every hour of every day," Brian Haile, CEO of the nonprofit clinic system Neighborhood Health, tells Axios.
- "We think of bus passes as a medical supply."
Neighborhood Health is a major resource for uninsured residents. Haile says transportation issues intensified in recent years as gentrification and rising home prices pushed more of that population to the edges of Davidson County.
- Haile says the pandemic also exacerbated transit inequities, as testing and vaccine services rolled out in a drive-through model.
- Haile praised WeGo officials for quickly mobilizing to develop a plan for patients without cars during the pandemic. But, he said, the city needed more health resources for that population to be scattered throughout the city.
Between the lines: Vanderbilt University Medical Center official Consuelo Wilkins, who is an expert on health equity, tells Axios that lacking a car can also limit people's access to a job or grocery stores with fresh produce, among other things.
- Those factors can compound the effect of missing out on regular medical check-ins, she says.
State of play: Metro Councilmember Sean Parker tells Axios the data further emphasizes the need for bike lanes and other multimodal transportation options in every part of the city — "not just for folks in trendy neighborhoods."
- "There's a perception that cycling is for Lycra-clad upper-middle-class white dudes," Parker says. "It really is a big equity opportunity for the city to make investments in getting people around better."
