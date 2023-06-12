How car access impacts health in Nashville

Data: National Equity Atlas, IPUMS USA; Note: Race/ethnicity groups with insufficient data are not shown; Chart: Axios Visuals

More than one in five U.S. adults missed or skipped a medical appointment last year because they didn't have a way to get there, according to a report by the Urban Institute.

Why it matters: While telehealth has reduced some transportation barriers, it's not accessible to all and can't replace in-person care for all medical needs, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim reports.

What they found: Nationwide, 21% of adults without access to a vehicle or public transit said they went without needed medical care in 2022.

Though 91% of adults reported they had access to a vehicle, the figure was substantially lower for Black adults (81%), those with low family incomes (78%) or a disability (83%) and for individuals with public health insurance (79%) or no coverage (83%).

Zoom in: In the greater Nashville area, 4% of households don't have access to a vehicle — and that number is higher for people of color, and especially women, per the National Equity Atlas.

The big picture: A study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine found as much as 40% of a person's health can be attributed to socioeconomic factors like education, employment and transportation availability.

What he's saying: "We see this every hour of every day," Brian Haile, CEO of the nonprofit clinic system Neighborhood Health, tells Axios.

"We think of bus passes as a medical supply."

Neighborhood Health is a major resource for uninsured residents. Haile says transportation issues intensified in recent years as gentrification and rising home prices pushed more of that population to the edges of Davidson County.

Haile says the pandemic also exacerbated transit inequities, as testing and vaccine services rolled out in a drive-through model.

Haile praised WeGo officials for quickly mobilizing to develop a plan for patients without cars during the pandemic. But, he said, the city needed more health resources for that population to be scattered throughout the city.

Between the lines: Vanderbilt University Medical Center official Consuelo Wilkins, who is an expert on health equity, tells Axios that lacking a car can also limit people's access to a job or grocery stores with fresh produce, among other things.

Those factors can compound the effect of missing out on regular medical check-ins, she says.

State of play: Metro Councilmember Sean Parker tells Axios the data further emphasizes the need for bike lanes and other multimodal transportation options in every part of the city — "not just for folks in trendy neighborhoods."