A view of the spellbinding new exhibit at Cheekwood. Photo: Serena Munro/Courtesy of Cheekwood and Bruce Munro

Summer could be hotter than usual, but there are still plenty of reasons to get outside and touch some grass during the sunniest season.

💚 Nashville's network of city parks has countless family-friendly events planned for summer. There's an online calendar tracking citywide offerings.

For example, the Shelby Bottoms Nature Center is planning sunrise and nighttime hikes, stargazing parties and blackberry picking.

🎥 Movies in the park: Our parks are also home to this classic summer pastime, which allows us to enjoy our favorite movies — while looking for the Big Dipper.

The free annual series at Elmington Park is already underway. Food trucks and activities start at 5pm, with movies at sundown. "Top Gun: Maverick" is playing Thursday and "Lightyear" is scheduled June 22.

The Shelby Bottoms Nature Center is planning a showing of "Wall-E" at 7pm on July 14.

Nightlight 615 is hosting a series of 21+ movie nights at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. Tickets start at $10.99.

💡 The new exhibit at Cheekwood Estate and Gardens is a good option for folks who want to wait until the sun goes down to head outside.

LIGHT: Bruce Munro at Cheekwood opened last month. It features ravishing outdoor light installations that are scattered throughout the 55-acre property. The centerpiece, "Forest of Light," includes 12,750 lighted glass spheres.

The exhibit is open on select nights through Oct. 27. Be sure to check the online calendar.

Beyoncé performing during the Renaissance tour. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Of course, there is lots of live music to enjoy.

✌️ Bonnaroo: Tickets are still available for last-minute planners who want to head to The Farm next week.

If you prefer air conditioning and other creature comforts, Hulu will be livestreaming parts of the festival again this year.

🐦 Bluebird on the Mountain: Faithful readers know we love The Bluebird Cafe. The venue's latest series of special shows at Vanderbilt Dyer Observatory started this month and runs into the fall.

🎸 Re:Set: The roving music festival that is visiting multiple cities this summer is coming to Nashville's Centennial Park June 23–25. Performers include LCD Soundsystem, boygenius and Steve Lacy.

🐝 Beyoncé: The queen of the Beyhive is heading to Nissan Stadium on July 15. The "Renaissance" tour has gotten 10s across the board from critics, and tickets are still available.

July 4th fireworks in Nashville in 2022. Photo: Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

Several special events are taking over Nashville's streets this summer.

🏳️‍🌈 Nashville Pride Festival: A parade kicks off 10am June 24 at Broadway and Eighth Avenue. The festival takes place June 24–25 at Bicentennial State Park, and features performances by Fitz and the Tantrums, FLETCHER, Saucy Santana and others.

🎆 Let Freedom Sing: Nashville's free July 4th party will feature performances from Brad Paisley and the Nashville Symphony — and a really big fireworks show.

Events take place throughout downtown.

🎶 The Jefferson Street Jazz & Blues Festival: The festival, founded in 1994 to celebrate one of the city's most historic corridors, will be back on July 22.

The event honors Jefferson Street's history as a thriving music scene for iconic Black artists from the 1940s to the 1960s.

🍅 Tomato Art Festival: The annual celebration of the best part of any BLT is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The festival will take over Five Points in East Nashville Aug. 11–12.

Event staples include a 5K, a parade with costumes, lots of tomato-themed art and, of course, bloody marys.

A soft serve affogato from the Soft Service Station. The treat combines smooth espresso with a generous swirl of soft serve. Photo: Adam Tamburin/Axios

🍨 Summer is the perfect time for a bit of ice cream.

Luckily, we've already mapped out some of the city's best ice cream with your help.

❗ Don't forget the relative newcomers at the Soft Service Station, who turned a corner of East Nashville into a portal back to childhood.