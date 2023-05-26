Memorial Day gas prices are cheaper than last year in Nashville

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: GasBuddy; Note: Price as of the first of each month; Chart: Axios Visuals

Nashville-area drivers have paid an average of $3.22 per gallon of regular gasoline in May, compared to $4.32 a year ago.

Why it matters: Prices remain higher than pre- and mid-pandemic levels. But they're still well below last year's numbers heading into Memorial Day weekend and the travel-heavy summer season.

Zoom in: Tennessee is expected to set new records for travel during the holiday weekend, according to estimates from AAA.

By the numbers: AAA expects more than 882,000 Tennesseans will travel at least 50 miles this weekend, which exceeds pre-pandemic numbers.

About 751,000 of those travelers are expected to drive, an increase of 40,500 over 2022.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper said that, while gas prices may fluctuate during the busy holiday weekend, they aren't expected to be anywhere near last year's prices.

The big picture: The nationwide average price per gallon of regular gasoline has been $3.53 throughout May 2023, compared to $4.60 a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

Flashback: Gas prices set record all-time highs last year amid a broader inflation crisis, and driven in part by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which destabilized global energy markets.

Between the lines: The Environmental Protection Agency issued an emergency waiver last month allowing the summertime sale of gasoline blended with 15% ethanol in a bid to suppress prices.