Memorial Day gas prices are cheaper than last year in Nashville
Nashville-area drivers have paid an average of $3.22 per gallon of regular gasoline in May, compared to $4.32 a year ago.
Why it matters: Prices remain higher than pre- and mid-pandemic levels. But they're still well below last year's numbers heading into Memorial Day weekend and the travel-heavy summer season.
Zoom in: Tennessee is expected to set new records for travel during the holiday weekend, according to estimates from AAA.
By the numbers: AAA expects more than 882,000 Tennesseans will travel at least 50 miles this weekend, which exceeds pre-pandemic numbers.
- About 751,000 of those travelers are expected to drive, an increase of 40,500 over 2022.
- AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper said that, while gas prices may fluctuate during the busy holiday weekend, they aren't expected to be anywhere near last year's prices.
The big picture: The nationwide average price per gallon of regular gasoline has been $3.53 throughout May 2023, compared to $4.60 a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
Flashback: Gas prices set record all-time highs last year amid a broader inflation crisis, and driven in part by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which destabilized global energy markets.
Between the lines: The Environmental Protection Agency issued an emergency waiver last month allowing the summertime sale of gasoline blended with 15% ethanol in a bid to suppress prices.
- So-called E15 gas is typically avoided in summer due to smog concerns.
