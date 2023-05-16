41 mins ago - News

Report: More than 88 million pieces of litter mar Tennessee roads

Adam Tamburin
Litter on Tennessee roadways has decreased over the last few years, but it's still a significant problem.

The latest: A new report from the Tennessee Department of Transportation found that more than 88 million pieces of visible litter are on the state's public roads at any given time.

  • That figure is down 12% from 2016, according to TDOT.
  • Most of the litter is paper and plastic items smaller than 4 inches.

State of play: TDOT spends more than $23 million per year cleaning up litter. The efforts are funded by a tax on soft drinks and malt beverages.

