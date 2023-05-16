Litter on Tennessee roadways has decreased over the last few years, but it's still a significant problem.

The latest: A new report from the Tennessee Department of Transportation found that more than 88 million pieces of visible litter are on the state's public roads at any given time.

That figure is down 12% from 2016, according to TDOT.

Most of the litter is paper and plastic items smaller than 4 inches.

State of play: TDOT spends more than $23 million per year cleaning up litter. The efforts are funded by a tax on soft drinks and malt beverages.