Things to do for Mother's Day in Nashville

Mother's Day is right around the corner. If your plans are still up in the air, here are a few ways to celebrate.

🕯 Candle making at Paddywax: The Nashville-based company offers hands-on workshops in Berry Hill and The Gulch. You get to pick your own scent, candle holder and the number of wicks.

Pro tip: The workshops in Berry Hill are led by an instructor, while The Gulch offers do-it-yourself sessions.

🍓 Celebrate strawberries: The Nashville Farmers' Market hosts a Strawberry Jubilee on Saturday that features live music, activities and lots of strawberry goodies.

Our pick: We're intrigued by the strawberry Bushwacker advertised on the event website.

🌸 Bates Nursery & Garden Center: Buy mom a plant or flower at one of Nashville's best nurseries. Even better, plant it for her.