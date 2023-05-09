Nashville area home sales and prices dip year over year

Share on email (opens in new window)

Home sales continued to dip in the Nashville area last month, with closings falling 27% year over year.

By the numbers: There were 2,753 closings this April compared to 3,818 in April 2022, according to Greater Nashville Realtors data.

There were 3,063 closings in March 2023.

Zoom in: Prices are also falling year over year, offering buyers a welcome reprieve after several skyrocketing months.

The median price for a residential single-family home was $468,300 last month, with condos coming in at $326,000.

In April 2022, homes came in at $480,000 and condos were $337,628.

Yes, but: The 2023 numbers are still significantly higher than pre-pandemic figures.

In 2019, the median price for a single-family home was $306,970 and for a condominium, it was $229,900.

State of play: Nashville's housing inventory crunch has improved, with the supply in April jumping up 103% from last year.