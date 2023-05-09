2 hours ago - Real Estate
Nashville area home sales and prices dip year over year
Home sales continued to dip in the Nashville area last month, with closings falling 27% year over year.
By the numbers: There were 2,753 closings this April compared to 3,818 in April 2022, according to Greater Nashville Realtors data.
- There were 3,063 closings in March 2023.
Zoom in: Prices are also falling year over year, offering buyers a welcome reprieve after several skyrocketing months.
- The median price for a residential single-family home was $468,300 last month, with condos coming in at $326,000.
- In April 2022, homes came in at $480,000 and condos were $337,628.
Yes, but: The 2023 numbers are still significantly higher than pre-pandemic figures.
- In 2019, the median price for a single-family home was $306,970 and for a condominium, it was $229,900.
State of play: Nashville's housing inventory crunch has improved, with the supply in April jumping up 103% from last year.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.