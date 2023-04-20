50 mins ago - News

Tennessee's big-city mayors urge gun reforms

Nate Rau
Demonstrators hold signs calling for gun reform

Children participate in a demonstration for gun reform this week in Nashville. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Gov. Lee's latest push comes as Mayor John Cooper and mayors of the other major Tennessee cities are urging him to pursue gun reforms.

What they're saying: In a letter sent to the governor Wednesday, the mayors pointed to the fact that guns are the leading cause of death for children and teenagers in arguing Tennessee should pass stricter laws. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly and Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon co-signed it.

  • They argued that new data shows a "clear correlation" between the strength of a state's laws and "the rate of gun violence," and that Tennessee can save lives by implementing gun laws that have proven to be successful in other states.

Details: The mayors applauded Lee for supporting protective orders that would allow police to request a court take guns away from someone who may harm themself or others.

  • The mayors also support background checks for all gun purchases, prohibiting people convicted of a "violent misdemeanor" from carrying a concealed firearm, a minimum age of 21 to buy a gun and a new law requiring the safe, locked storage of firearms.
  • The letter also called for a ban on high-capacity magazines and prohibiting convicted stalkers from owning guns.
