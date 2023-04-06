1 hour ago - Politics
Scoop: Matt Wiltshire adds to fundraising haul
With early voting for the Aug. 3 election just three months away, Nashville voters are in for a whirlwind race.
Why it matters: The crowded field and sprint toward election day make conventional campaign fundamentals like fundraising even more important.
- Former Metro official Matt Wiltshire has emerged as the fundraising leader.
By the numbers: His campaign tells Axios that Wiltshire raised $516,000 for the period ending March 31. That gives Wiltshire a combined $1.75 million raised since he entered the race last year.
- Wiltshire has already given his campaign a loan of nearly $400,000 and it's expected he will put more of his family's money into the race.
