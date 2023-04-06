Scoop: Matt Wiltshire adds to fundraising haul

With early voting for the Aug. 3 election just three months away, Nashville voters are in for a whirlwind race.

Why it matters: The crowded field and sprint toward election day make conventional campaign fundamentals like fundraising even more important.

Former Metro official Matt Wiltshire has emerged as the fundraising leader.

By the numbers: His campaign tells Axios that Wiltshire raised $516,000 for the period ending March 31. That gives Wiltshire a combined $1.75 million raised since he entered the race last year.