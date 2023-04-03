Titans, new council districts lead busy Metro week

The business of Metro presses on, and the city faces a potentially transformative week.

State of play: In the next two days, the Metro Council will debate and possibly take a pivotal vote on Mayor John Cooper's proposed $2.1 billion indoor stadium for the Titans.

The intrigue: The stadium would be the most expensive public project in Nashville's history.

Council approved a preliminary term sheet in December with 27 votes in favor. That would seem to put the project on track for approval.

But council members have major issues, such as how much infrastructure around the stadium will cost and how much tax money will be needed for future upgrades.

Meanwhile: Tuesday morning, city lawyers will argue in front of a three-judge panel that a new law slashing the council's size in half is illegal.

In the meantime, the council is pondering legislation about implementing the new law.

City officials are seeking public input on initial maps that the Planning Department staffers have drawn for a 20-member council.

Reality check: There is disagreement about whether to approve maps before a May 1 deadline.

Some council members, led by Councilmember Courtney Johnston, favor approving new district boundaries quickly. If new boundaries aren't approved by the deadline and the court challenge fails, then members' terms will be extended one year.

Others, led by Councilmember Bob Mendes, say the state-mandated process is rushed and approving boundaries before May is unrealistic for a decision that would reshape how the Metro government functions.

View the maps, learn about public meetings and offer your feedback through the Metro website