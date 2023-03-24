Artville, a new festival seeking to shine a spotlight on Nashville's growing art scene, is coming to the Wedgewood-Houston and Chestnut Hill neighborhoods in September.

Why it matters: The vision is for Artville to establish a premier visual arts event in Nashville.

"It will enrich our city, bring local artists to the forefront, draw in national artists and tourists alike, and show art collectors that contemporary art and Nashville's unique spirit go hand-in-hand," organizer Samantha Saturn said in a statement.

What's happening: American Artisan, the popular long-running craft and retail art fest held at Centennial Park, will relaunch as part of Artville.

Of note: Local and regional artists are encouraged to apply to showcase their work through public art installations, with rewards of up to $10,000 available. The three-day festival will also include exhibition booths and the option to sell artwork as part of a community show.

Artville organizers are hoping artists of all ages and backgrounds apply to display their work.

Details: Artville will take place Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.