New art festival coming to Nashville in September
Artville, a new festival seeking to shine a spotlight on Nashville's growing art scene, is coming to the Wedgewood-Houston and Chestnut Hill neighborhoods in September.
Why it matters: The vision is for Artville to establish a premier visual arts event in Nashville.
- "It will enrich our city, bring local artists to the forefront, draw in national artists and tourists alike, and show art collectors that contemporary art and Nashville's unique spirit go hand-in-hand," organizer Samantha Saturn said in a statement.
What's happening: American Artisan, the popular long-running craft and retail art fest held at Centennial Park, will relaunch as part of Artville.
Of note: Local and regional artists are encouraged to apply to showcase their work through public art installations, with rewards of up to $10,000 available. The three-day festival will also include exhibition booths and the option to sell artwork as part of a community show.
- Artville organizers are hoping artists of all ages and backgrounds apply to display their work.
Details: Artville will take place Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.
- For more details or to apply, visit its website.
