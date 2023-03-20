Nashville apartments are getting smaller

Data: RentCafe analysis of Yardi Matrix data; Note: Analysis includes U.S. metro areas (defined by Yardi Matrix market boundaries) with the most apartments located in multi-family buildings of 50 units or more; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

It isn't your imagination. Nashville apartments are shrinking, and they're smaller than the national average, according to a new report from the rental listing service RentCafe.

Why it matters: Apartment sizes are getting smaller nationally, a reversal in the rental market that saw units get bigger during the early part of the work-from-home era.

Zoom in: The average size of newer Nashville apartments is 836 square feet, 6% smaller than the 2022 national average of 887 square feet, per the report.

At the local level, researchers considered new apartments to be units built between 2013 and 2022.

The average size of all of our apartments, older units included, is a roomier 883 square feet.

The intrigue: Knoxville is bucking the trend, with apartments there getting bigger over time.

The new apartments in Tennessee's flagship college town are among the biggest in the country, averaging 1,075 square feet — a whopping 21% above the national average.

The big picture: Nationwide, newly built apartments shed 30 square feet on average compared to 2021, per the report.

That sharp decrease was fueled in part by more studios and one-bedroom apartments entering the market, researchers found, analyzing the 100 metro areas with the most high-density buildings.

Flashback: In 2020 and 2021, demand for more space resulted in larger unit configurations, RentCafe analyst Adina Dragos tells Axios.

"Fast forward to 2022, the demand for more apartments prompted developers to accommodate more units in their projects," Dragos says.

What we're watching: Apartments under construction. As the market keeps fluctuating post-pandemic, their size could signal whether the trend of smaller rentals will stick.