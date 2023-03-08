Maren Morris, Jason Isbell to sing at LGBTQ+ benefit
A coalition of musicians including Maren Morris, Hozier, Jason Isbell and Sheryl Crow are coming together for a benefit concert that will funnel money toward local LGBTQ+ organizations.
- The March 20 "Love Rising" benefit at Bridgestone Arena was organized in response to a wave of legislation targeting the state's LGBTQ+ population.
The latest: Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10am.
- "Let's show these politicians that they do not speak for all of Tennessee," Maren Morris said on Instagram. "Love will prevail."
Why it matters: Tennessee has emerged as a leader in a multi-state effort to legislate on LGBTQ+ issues this year. Republicans so far have enacted laws designed to restrict public drag performances and ban gender-affirming care for minors.
- Several other measures are still pending.
Driving the news: While conservatives have embraced this kind of legislation for years, LGBTQ+ advocates say the General Assembly is doubling down with an even more intense focus on gender expression and sexuality in 2023.
- "They're digging in and not backing down as easily now," Tennessee Equality Project executive director Chris Sanders tells Axios.
- "It's not just a message but it's an approach that's different."
State of play: Republicans frame this legislation on drag performances and gender-affirming care as efforts to protect children. Advocacy groups are meeting it with intense pushback. On Tuesday, the Human Rights Campaign ran a full-page ad in the Tennessean featuring an old yearbook photo of Gov. Bill Lee wearing women's clothes.
- The ad asks readers to tell Lee "to stop legislating hate."
- The HRC is hosting a rally Thursday at Tribe that will feature the national advocacy group's president Kelley Robinson.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.