Maren Morris, Jason Isbell to sing at LGBTQ+ benefit

A coalition of musicians including Maren Morris, Hozier, Jason Isbell and Sheryl Crow are coming together for a benefit concert that will funnel money toward local LGBTQ+ organizations.

The March 20 "Love Rising" benefit at Bridgestone Arena was organized in response to a wave of legislation targeting the state's LGBTQ+ population.

The latest: Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10am.

"Let's show these politicians that they do not speak for all of Tennessee," Maren Morris said on Instagram. "Love will prevail."

Why it matters: Tennessee has emerged as a leader in a multi-state effort to legislate on LGBTQ+ issues this year. Republicans so far have enacted laws designed to restrict public drag performances and ban gender-affirming care for minors.

Several other measures are still pending.

Driving the news: While conservatives have embraced this kind of legislation for years, LGBTQ+ advocates say the General Assembly is doubling down with an even more intense focus on gender expression and sexuality in 2023.

"They're digging in and not backing down as easily now," Tennessee Equality Project executive director Chris Sanders tells Axios.

"It's not just a message but it's an approach that's different."

State of play: Republicans frame this legislation on drag performances and gender-affirming care as efforts to protect children. Advocacy groups are meeting it with intense pushback. On Tuesday, the Human Rights Campaign ran a full-page ad in the Tennessean featuring an old yearbook photo of Gov. Bill Lee wearing women's clothes.