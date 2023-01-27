Nicole Kidman movie seeking extras in Nashville

If one of your resolutions this year was to appear in an A-list movie, Nashville casting agent Jenny Alison may be able to help.

Alison tells the Tennessean she is looking for about 2,000 people to work as extras in an upcoming feature film starring our neighbor Nicole Kidman.

Zoom in: The movie "Holland, Michigan" is a Hitchcock-style thriller that will film in Nashville from February to April, per the Tennessean.

If you're interested: You can sign up online and watch Alison's Facebook page for detailed casting calls.