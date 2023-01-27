24 mins ago - Things to Do
Nicole Kidman movie seeking extras in Nashville
If one of your resolutions this year was to appear in an A-list movie, Nashville casting agent Jenny Alison may be able to help.
- Alison tells the Tennessean she is looking for about 2,000 people to work as extras in an upcoming feature film starring our neighbor Nicole Kidman.
Zoom in: The movie "Holland, Michigan" is a Hitchcock-style thriller that will film in Nashville from February to April, per the Tennessean.
If you're interested: You can sign up online and watch Alison's Facebook page for detailed casting calls.
- The movie is set in 2000, and Alison is also looking for local help finding cars that would match the time period.
