24 mins ago - Things to Do

Nicole Kidman movie seeking extras in Nashville

Adam Tamburin

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

If one of your resolutions this year was to appear in an A-list movie, Nashville casting agent Jenny Alison may be able to help.

  • Alison tells the Tennessean she is looking for about 2,000 people to work as extras in an upcoming feature film starring our neighbor Nicole Kidman.

Zoom in: The movie "Holland, Michigan" is a Hitchcock-style thriller that will film in Nashville from February to April, per the Tennessean.

If you're interested: You can sign up online and watch Alison's Facebook page for detailed casting calls.

