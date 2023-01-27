24 mins ago - News

Nashville mayor releases $478M capital spending plan

Nate Rau
Nashville Mayor John Cooper unveiled his plan for new city projects Thursday.

  • Cooper's total capital spending plan, which must be approved by the Metro Council, comes in at $478 million — including $139 million for schools.

Details: The Metro Nashville Public Schools investment includes new schools for Lakeview Elementary and Percy Priest Elementary and a completely renovated Paragon Mills Elementary.

  • In addition to $92 million for a new juvenile justice center, Cooper earmarked $78.9 million for transportation projects. The largest line item in that category is repairing existing roads and sidewalks, which will cost $38 million, plus $13.7 million for safety initiatives.

Of note: Cooper committed $19.3 million to finish the renovation of the fairgrounds campus.

Read a summary of the capital spending plan.

