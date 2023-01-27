Nashville mayor releases $478M capital spending plan

Nashville Mayor John Cooper unveiled his plan for new city projects Thursday.

Cooper's total capital spending plan, which must be approved by the Metro Council, comes in at $478 million — including $139 million for schools.

Details: The Metro Nashville Public Schools investment includes new schools for Lakeview Elementary and Percy Priest Elementary and a completely renovated Paragon Mills Elementary.

In addition to $92 million for a new juvenile justice center, Cooper earmarked $78.9 million for transportation projects. The largest line item in that category is repairing existing roads and sidewalks, which will cost $38 million, plus $13.7 million for safety initiatives.

Of note: Cooper committed $19.3 million to finish the renovation of the fairgrounds campus.

That investment is separate from his administration's plan to renovate the fairgrounds racetrack.

Read a summary of the capital spending plan.