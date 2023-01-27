Broadway musical "Into the Woods" coming to Nashville

The Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's classic musical "Into the Woods" is hitting the road and coming to Nashville with an all-star cast.

Driving the news: Tickets to see the show at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center go on sale to the public Friday at 10am.

The show will run May 23-28.

Between the lines: "Into the Woods" is a fairy-tale mash-up that features Cinderella and Little Red Riding Hood crossing paths with Jack and his magic beans.

The intrigue: The cast includes Tony-winners and actors who played the roles during a celebrated Broadway run that ended this month.

💭 Adam's thought bubble: I saw this production during a vacation to New York. It was a delight — especially the sad-eyed puppet that stood in for Jack's beloved cow Milky White.