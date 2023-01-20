Kala Ellis spends her days in pursuit of flavor.

As beverage director at Oak Steakhouse downtown, she uses syrups and juices to make the drinks she serves sing — with or without alcohol.

Driving the news: Ellis tells Axios that Dry January and the growing popularity of alcohol-free cocktails are energizing trends that allow her to meet and serve more customers.

She plans to continue expanding her zero-proof offerings. Her mission is to craft them with the same care and sophistication she'd bring to any other beverage.

What she's saying: "You can create some incredible flavor profiles with zero-proof spirits and with different techniques for blending juices and syrups."

State of play: Ellis says demand for elevated zero-proof options has grown rapidly during her years working as a bartender. She says bars would be smart to stock zero-proof brands like Ritual to create a welcoming environment for all customers.

"This is something that people want, and we want to meet them where they're at — whether it's for Dry January or just … any day of the week."

"We see, especially as we improve our list, they are moneymakers. I really think that bars should lean into them."

🔥 Hot tip: The key to a good cocktail, regardless of the alcoholic content, is balance. Ellis says ginger syrup is an excellent go-to for rounding out zero-proof drinks with a punch of heat. A tiny dash of habanero can hit the same mark.

"It doesn't have to be a spicy cocktail, but just that little bit of heat creates a more advanced experience," she says.

Here's Ellis' recipe for a nonalcoholic cocktail made with mint and zero-proof gin.

Menta Limón Ingredients:

1 ounce Ritual’s zero-proof gin.

1 ounce mint syrup.

1 ounce lemon juice.

The first step is to make the mint syrup:

Make simple syrup (two parts sugar, one part water). Pour it into a quart container, while leaving about a fourth of the container empty for the mint.

Take two large bundles of mint, twist up, and add mint leaves to simple syrup. Stir in and let rest overnight in the fridge.

Strain and refrigerate.

Directions: