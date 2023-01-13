The critically acclaimed folk-rock band Big Thief is offering Nashville students the chance to watch its soundcheck when the band plays at the Ryman Auditorium next month.

Driving the news: Big Thief extended the open invitation to teachers across the country as part of the band's upcoming U.S. tour.

The band hopes students "come see the soundcheck and ask questions, and share in a discussion about creativity, music, playing shows, songwriting or whatever!"

Zoom in: Over the last decade, Big Thief has racked up critical accolades. The band's most recent album "Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You" finished No. 7 on Pitchfork's list of best albums of 2022. It was also No. 7 on the Consequence of Sound list and No. 35 on the Rolling Stone list.

Details: Big Thief plays the Ryman on Feb. 7. Teachers interested in participating should contact the band over email.

💭 Nate's thought bubble: Big Thief is my favorite band going right now, and this is quite an amazing opportunity. I'll be seeing them live at least once on this tour.

Listen to Big Thief on Spotify