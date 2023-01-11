Home sales in the region fell 15% in 2022 compared to the previous year, according to new data released this week.

Greater Nashville Realtors, which collects data from nine Middle Tennessee counties, reported 39,831 homes sold in 2022.

The group reported a steeper drop in the fourth quarter, when sales were down 36% year-over-year.

Why it matters: The data shows the housing market continuing to soften after a white-hot period in 2021 and early 2022.

By the numbers: Prices continued to rise year-over-year. The median price for a single-family home in December was $470,000, up from $437,362 in December 2021.

The median price of condos sat at $352,000, up from $298,918 in the same timeframe.

What we're watching: "2023 will likely bring great opportunities for buyers with rising inventories and longer days on market," Brad Copeland, Greater Nashville Realtors president, said in a statement.