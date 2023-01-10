What Tennessee lawmakers are planning this year
Tuesday is the first day of the legislative session. Here's a look at other issues that are likely to arise at the legislature this year.
❗️ Abortion: Multiple lawmakers support altering the state's sweeping abortion ban.
- State House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) tells Axios he is open to adding an exception for cases when the mother's life is in jeopardy. (The current bill stopped short of that, creating a way for providers in those situations to defend themselves in court.)
- Sexton says he's also open to rape and incest exceptions, depending on the details. But he said says bills would require a "more bipartisan approach" because other top Republicans, including Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge), oppose any changes.
⚖️ Criminal justice: Sexton supports changing the law so that some violent juvenile crimes automatically transfer to adult court.
- State Sen. Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) tells Axios she wants to write legislation reinforcing a recent court ruling that found life sentences for juveniles unconstitutional.
💰 Agency funding: Lawmakers are likely to discuss Tennessee Bureau of Investigation funding for scientists who test evidence in sexual assaults.
- They are also poised to boost pay for beleaguered DCS caseworkers.
🛣 Roads: Gov. Bill Lee plans to make roadwork a top priority. Among other things, he has proposed easing traffic congestion through new, privately constructed and operated express toll lanes on some highways.
🏳️🌈 LGBTQ+ issues: Republican leaders are united in their effort to ban gender-affirming surgeries for transgender minors in Tennessee.
- Bills putting restrictions on drag shows will also be up for debate.
📚 Education: There is support to revisit new literacy requirements for third graders.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.