What Tennessee lawmakers are planning this year

Tuesday is the first day of the legislative session. Here's a look at other issues that are likely to arise at the legislature this year.

❗️ Abortion: Multiple lawmakers support altering the state's sweeping abortion ban.

State House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) tells Axios he is open to adding an exception for cases when the mother's life is in jeopardy. (The current bill stopped short of that, creating a way for providers in those situations to defend themselves in court.)

Sexton says he's also open to rape and incest exceptions, depending on the details. But he said says bills would require a "more bipartisan approach" because other top Republicans, including Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge), oppose any changes.

⚖️ Criminal justice: Sexton supports changing the law so that some violent juvenile crimes automatically transfer to adult court.

State Sen. Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) tells Axios she wants to write legislation reinforcing a recent court ruling that found life sentences for juveniles unconstitutional.

💰 Agency funding: Lawmakers are likely to discuss Tennessee Bureau of Investigation funding for scientists who test evidence in sexual assaults.

They are also poised to boost pay for beleaguered DCS caseworkers.

🛣 Roads: Gov. Bill Lee plans to make roadwork a top priority. Among other things, he has proposed easing traffic congestion through new, privately constructed and operated express toll lanes on some highways.

🏳️‍🌈 LGBTQ+ issues: Republican leaders are united in their effort to ban gender-affirming surgeries for transgender minors in Tennessee.

Bills putting restrictions on drag shows will also be up for debate.

📚 Education: There is support to revisit new literacy requirements for third graders.