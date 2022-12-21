4 New Year's Eve events in Nashville to ring in 2023

The red note that will drop during the city's New Year's Eve celebration. Photo: Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp

If you haven't decided what you're doing New Year's Eve, time is of the essence.

Special events at bars and restaurants sell out early.

The good news is that there are plenty of options. Here are some that still have openings.

🍾 Blue Aster in the new Conrad Nashville hotel is hosting a Great Gatsby-themed party with a seven-course menu. Roaring '20s attire encouraged; $195 per person.

🤵 The Twelve Thirty Club is hosting a "dapper-as-hell" party with unlimited food, cocktails and Champagne for $325 per person.

🪩 Folk is turning into a one-night-only discotheque (with late-night chicken parm sandwiches) for $100 per person.

🥳 Of course, the biggest celebration in town is also the cheapest. The annual concert and party at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park will feature performances from Brooks & Dunn, Zac Brown Band and Kelsea Ballerini.

The free event includes fireworks at midnight.

Organizers expect 200,000 people could attend. No reservations needed.

📺 If you don't want to brave the crowds and the cold, Nashville's celebration will air live on CBS.

The televised special begins at 7pm and will include not one but two countdowns to midnight, for the eastern and central time zones.

♪ Of note: The red music note that will drop at midnight is 16 feet tall and weighs about 400 pounds. It will descend a 138-foot tower.

