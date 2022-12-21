Nashville is in for a really cold Christmas

Animation of modeled temperature departures from average through Dec. 24. Image: Tropicaltidbits.com

Enjoy the temperate weather while you can, because winter is coming in with a bang this week.

State of play: Temperatures will tumble well below freezing Thursday night. By the time we wake up Friday morning, we'll be in the single digits, National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Reagan tells Axios.

Gusty winds Friday could push the windchill as low as -20°.

Threat level: That level of bone-chilling cold is dangerous. Reagan urged people to bring their pets inside and avoid prolonged time outdoors.

Flashforward: While Friday is expected to be the coldest, with a high of only 13°, bitter cold conditions will linger.

"Once we drop below freezing, we won’t get above freezing again probably until about lunchtime Monday," Reagan says.

Between the lines: If you're leaving town before the cold snap, Reagan suggested leaving your taps running and taking other precautions for a deep freeze.

Zoom out: A surge of arctic air is hammering much of the country. A powerful winter storm expected in the Midwest is threatening to upend holiday travel plans.