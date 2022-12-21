47 mins ago - News

Nashville is in for a really cold Christmas

Adam Tamburin

Animation of modeled temperature departures from average through Dec. 24. Image: Tropicaltidbits.com

Enjoy the temperate weather while you can, because winter is coming in with a bang this week.

State of play: Temperatures will tumble well below freezing Thursday night. By the time we wake up Friday morning, we'll be in the single digits, National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Reagan tells Axios.

  • Gusty winds Friday could push the windchill as low as -20°.

Threat level: That level of bone-chilling cold is dangerous. Reagan urged people to bring their pets inside and avoid prolonged time outdoors.

Flashforward: While Friday is expected to be the coldest, with a high of only 13°, bitter cold conditions will linger.

  • "Once we drop below freezing, we won’t get above freezing again probably until about lunchtime Monday," Reagan says.

Between the lines: If you're leaving town before the cold snap, Reagan suggested leaving your taps running and taking other precautions for a deep freeze.

Zoom out: A surge of arctic air is hammering much of the country. A powerful winter storm expected in the Midwest is threatening to upend holiday travel plans.

