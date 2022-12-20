After months of debate, public comments and vetting by the Metro Council, the time has come for a vote on Mayor John Cooper's agreement with the Tennessee Titans to build a $2.1 billion indoor stadium.

Why it matters: The proposed stadium is the most expensive government project in Nashville history and would serve as one of the most notable accomplishments of Cooper's tenure.

The plan dedicates more taxpayer money — $1.26 billion — to a stadium than any project in U.S. pro sports history.

Details: In addition to the preliminary term sheet, council will consider the approval of a 1% hotel/motel room rental tax. These won't be the final votes, however.

Approval will be required early next year for the bond resolution and for the final, detailed agreement.

Cooper also wants to use sales tax collected from within the new stadium and 50% of the sales tax collected in the campus around the new stadium to help finance the project. Gov. Bill Lee and the legislature committed $500 million in state bonds, and the Titans are bringing $840 million in private funding to the table.

By the numbers: There have been a combined 27 government meetings spanning the council and the Metro Sports Authority scrutinizing the details of Cooper's agreement with the Titans.

There have also been five public comment sessions, held in different locations around the city.

The vetting was led by Metro Councilmember Bob Mendes, the stadium project's chief skeptic.

State of play: At Tuesday night's meeting, Cooper's proposal must survive a final wave of proposed amendments from Mendes and other council members.

Of note: Mendes wants to reroute some of the tax money earmarked for the new stadium to help the state government pay for improvements for the embattled Department of Children's Services.

Metro Councilmember Emily Benedict also proposed an amendment that would require the Titans to share revenue from the naming rights for the new stadium with the city. Benedict is viewed as one of the swing votes on the council.

Proponents say Cooper's plan rids the city of a budgetary albatross because the current lease agreement for Nissan Stadium requires the city to pay for upkeep plus maintain the facility in a condition similar to other pro sports venues.

That financial liability currently must be paid from the city's regular operating budget — the same pot of money used to fund schools, police and public transportation.

On the other hand, supporters point out the new stadium would be financed by tourists, fans visiting the stadium and people shopping in the new surrounding campus.

If the stadium is built, the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. believes Nashville will host the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff games, large wintertime concerts and the WWE's Wrestlemania.

The other side: Opponents say the vote on the term sheet is premature, since a final detailed plan will be coming soon.