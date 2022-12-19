Nashville's definitive holiday playlist

Y'all must be feeling the holiday spirit, because suggestions for our fully festive Axios Nashville playlist are still pouring in.

Stephen P. called "Meet Me Under the Mistletoe" by Hailey Whitters the "newest Nashville holiday classic."

called "Meet Me Under the Mistletoe" by Hailey Whitters the "newest Nashville holiday classic." Jane M. suggested "Christmas Wrapping" by The Waitresses, which Adam is including despite hearing it way too many times while working at the Green Hills mall.

suggested "Christmas Wrapping" by The Waitresses, which Adam is including despite hearing it way too many times while working at the Green Hills mall. Alice S. requested "How Many Kings" by Downhere.

requested "How Many Kings" by Downhere. Ryan M. says "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays" by *NSYNC is "critical."

says "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays" by *NSYNC is "critical." Jessica B. wants to add "Socks" by JD McPherson.

wants to add "Socks" by JD McPherson. Forrest H. , otherwise known as Adam's boyfriend, asked for "Come Darkness, Come Light" by Mary Chapin Carpenter.

, otherwise known as Adam's boyfriend, asked for "Come Darkness, Come Light" by Mary Chapin Carpenter. Travis L. tells us we are "sleeping on" Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings. He suggested "8 Days (Of Hanukkah)."

tells us we are "sleeping on" Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings. He suggested "8 Days (Of Hanukkah)." Norman J. says "Christmas Time Is (Coming ‘Round Again)" by The Mavericks is a personal favorite.