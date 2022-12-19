2 hours ago - Things to Do
Nashville's definitive holiday playlist
Y'all must be feeling the holiday spirit, because suggestions for our fully festive Axios Nashville playlist are still pouring in.
- Stephen P. called "Meet Me Under the Mistletoe" by Hailey Whitters the "newest Nashville holiday classic."
- Jane M. suggested "Christmas Wrapping" by The Waitresses, which Adam is including despite hearing it way too many times while working at the Green Hills mall.
- Alice S. requested "How Many Kings" by Downhere.
- Ryan M. says "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays" by *NSYNC is "critical."
- Jessica B. wants to add "Socks" by JD McPherson.
- Forrest H., otherwise known as Adam's boyfriend, asked for "Come Darkness, Come Light" by Mary Chapin Carpenter.
- Travis L. tells us we are "sleeping on" Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings. He suggested "8 Days (Of Hanukkah)."
- Norman J. says "Christmas Time Is (Coming ‘Round Again)" by The Mavericks is a personal favorite.
