Nashville public radio station WPLN turns 60
On Saturday, Nashville's public radio station WPLN will celebrate its 60th anniversary.
Why it matters: The station that first broadcast in 1962 from the Richland Park branch of the Nashville Public Library has grown to become an invaluable news source for our region.
- In the last two years alone, the station won a Peabody Award and was recognized as a Pulitzer Prize finalist.
Flashback: WPLN was a founding member station for NPR, which went on air in 1971.
Fun fact: The station was affiliated with the Nashville library until the 1990s. The call letters pay tribute to that history and stand for "Public Library of Nashville."
Tune in: The station's daily news show "This is Nashville," which started earlier this year, will dedicate Friday's episode to the anniversary celebration.
- You can tune in at noon Friday or catch it later on your favorite podcast provider.
