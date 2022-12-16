Nashville public radio station WPLN turns 60

On Saturday, Nashville's public radio station WPLN will celebrate its 60th anniversary.

Why it matters: The station that first broadcast in 1962 from the Richland Park branch of the Nashville Public Library has grown to become an invaluable news source for our region.

In the last two years alone, the station won a Peabody Award and was recognized as a Pulitzer Prize finalist.

Flashback: WPLN was a founding member station for NPR, which went on air in 1971.

Fun fact: The station was affiliated with the Nashville library until the 1990s. The call letters pay tribute to that history and stand for "Public Library of Nashville."

Tune in: The station's daily news show "This is Nashville," which started earlier this year, will dedicate Friday's episode to the anniversary celebration.