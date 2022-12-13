What we're watching: A scan of Ticketmaster showed thousands of tickets still available yesterday, including prime seats near the 50-yard line.

Data: Music City Bowl; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

For the sixth time in its history, the TransPerfect Music City Bowl is banking on Kentucky fans turning Nashville into a holiday destination in late December.

Driving the news: Wildcats fans travel well and have turned in some of the bowl game's biggest crowds. That includes the second-largest crowd in the game's history, which came in 2007 when 68,661 fans attended.

Yes, but: There are questions about attendance for this year's bowl, which pits the Wildcats against Iowa. Kentucky was supposed to field one of the SEC's best teams, but instead stumbled to a 7-5 record.

The game is also a rematch, which may dim fan interest, as Iowa and Kentucky met in last year's Citrus Bowl.

Kentucky will also be without star quarterback Will Levis, who says he will skip the game to train for the NFL Draft.

Kentucky basketball is still king in the Bluegrass State, and the men's hoops team plays rival Louisville on the same day as the Music City Bowl.

Why it matters: Combined with the downtown New Year's Eve bash, the bowl has converted one of Nashville's slowest tourism weeks into one of its best in the last two decades.

Last year's New Year's Eve party attracted a crowd of 200,000 and the days surrounding and including the holiday generated $29.9 million in direct visitor spending, according to the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp.

What he's saying: Music City Bowl president Scott Ramsey told the Tennessean he's optimistic about a good crowd since both Iowa and Kentucky fans are a relatively short drive away.

"From Iowa's standpoint, it's the first time we've ever hosted them," Ramsey says." And in our 25th anniversary, the chance to host Kentucky, and while it's their sixth time here, it's only their second time in the last 13 years they've been in our game."

