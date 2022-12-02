3 Tennessee college basketball games we're watching

College basketball is back in full force. To celebrate, we made a short list of some of the most intriguing men's basketball games coming up in Tennessee.

1. Ole Miss at Memphis

Memphis will be looking to improve upon last year's tournament run, but with their recent marquee signing, it seems the Tigers have a bright future ahead.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 3, 6:30pm

Location: FedExForum, Memphis

Ways to watch: Watch on ESPN2 or buy tickets here.

2. Belmont at Chattanooga

The Mocs have their sights set on getting back to the NCAA tournament. They face the frisky Belmont Bruins this month.

Date: Sunday, Dec. 18, 1pm

Location: McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga

Ways to watch: Stream online on ESPN+ or buy tickets here.

3. Kentucky at Tennessee

The SEC is predicted to be one of the toughest conferences in college basketball this year. The 13th-ranked Tennessee Vols are one of five SEC programs ranked in the latest AP poll.