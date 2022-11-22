59 mins ago - Things to Do

Miranda Lambert drops the mic, takes the cake

Adam Tamburin
Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

Miranda Lambert is set to release her first cookbook in 2023, making her the latest country chart-topper to invite fans into the kitchen.

State of plate: The book's title is pure Lambert: "Y'all Eat Yet? Welcome to The Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen."

  • It will be released April 25 and feature 50 recipes passed down from Lambert's mother, grandmother and family friends.

Zoom in: Lambert's recipes will include whiskey cupcakes, jalapeño pimento cheese, a root vegetable winter salad and the mysteriously named entree "The LOAF," which is billed as "the meal that will get the ring."

The big picture: Lambert is joining a crowded shelf of country stars who have crossed over into the culinary arts.

  • Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride and of course Dolly Parton are among the many Opry members with their own cookbooks.

💭 Adam's thought bubble: Trisha Yearwood was my celebrity gateway into baking. I didn't know a sifter from a spatula when her first cookbook came out. But my desire to be a good superfan coaxed me into the kitchen.

  • I've made her red velvet cake from scratch twice … with a little help from my mom.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more