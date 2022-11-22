Miranda Lambert is set to release her first cookbook in 2023, making her the latest country chart-topper to invite fans into the kitchen.

State of plate: The book's title is pure Lambert: "Y'all Eat Yet? Welcome to The Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen."

It will be released April 25 and feature 50 recipes passed down from Lambert's mother, grandmother and family friends.

Zoom in: Lambert's recipes will include whiskey cupcakes, jalapeño pimento cheese, a root vegetable winter salad and the mysteriously named entree "The LOAF," which is billed as "the meal that will get the ring."

The big picture: Lambert is joining a crowded shelf of country stars who have crossed over into the culinary arts.

Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride and of course Dolly Parton are among the many Opry members with their own cookbooks.

💭 Adam's thought bubble: Trisha Yearwood was my celebrity gateway into baking. I didn't know a sifter from a spatula when her first cookbook came out. But my desire to be a good superfan coaxed me into the kitchen.