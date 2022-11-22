Miranda Lambert drops the mic, takes the cake
Miranda Lambert is set to release her first cookbook in 2023, making her the latest country chart-topper to invite fans into the kitchen.
State of plate: The book's title is pure Lambert: "Y'all Eat Yet? Welcome to The Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen."
- It will be released April 25 and feature 50 recipes passed down from Lambert's mother, grandmother and family friends.
Zoom in: Lambert's recipes will include whiskey cupcakes, jalapeño pimento cheese, a root vegetable winter salad and the mysteriously named entree "The LOAF," which is billed as "the meal that will get the ring."
The big picture: Lambert is joining a crowded shelf of country stars who have crossed over into the culinary arts.
- Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride and of course Dolly Parton are among the many Opry members with their own cookbooks.
💭 Adam's thought bubble: Trisha Yearwood was my celebrity gateway into baking. I didn't know a sifter from a spatula when her first cookbook came out. But my desire to be a good superfan coaxed me into the kitchen.
- I've made her red velvet cake from scratch twice … with a little help from my mom.
