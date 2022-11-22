Mayor Cooper moves to close West Nashville homeless camp

Mayor John Cooper's administration is moving to close the homeless encampment at Brookmeade Park and provide transitional housing for residents there by the end of the year.

The administration is also planning to close a smaller encampment at soccer fields near Edmondson Pike. Residents are being notified about the decision Tuesday.

Why it matters: The Brookmeade homeless camp, one of the largest in Nashville, has become a symbol of the city's struggle to tackle homelessness and affordability.

Driving the news: Cooper's administration plans to offer at least two transition housing options to about 45 people living there by tapping into $50 million recently approved to combat homelessness. Transitional housing will be offered through the Salvation Army and the Community Care Fellowship, both of which received funding boosts from the $50 million allocation.

Mental health, addiction counseling and other services will also be offered to the encampment residents.

The city's Encampment Prioritization Team recently identified the Brookmeade Park camp and the south Nashville soccer fields as ones that should receive funding and services first.

What he's saying: Metro Councilmember Dave Rosenberg, who represents the area, tells Axios he wants to be sure the necessary services are provided. He also wants to hear from homeless advocacy groups about the mayor's decision. The park is located near a popular shopping area.

"The danger is that if you just close something down prematurely and throw up a fence, that's not going to stop folks from coming there and then they disperse into the neighborhoods or find another place to congregate nearby. You can't fence your way out of it, so hopefully this is followed by the real work you need to do."

Rosenberg says his worry is the Brookmeade Park is being prioritized not solely because of urgent needs, but because "really wealthy people who go to shop" don't want to look at homeless people.

Context: Cooper's strategy is to use the funding to significantly ramp up temporary housing capacity, create fast avenues for permanent housing and provide other services acutely needed by homeless people.