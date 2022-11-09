117 misassigned Nashville voters cast provisional ballots
Ryan Millager is one of more than 430 early voters in Nashville who received a faulty ballot with one of the wrong races.
- He was one of 117 of the affected voters to cast a new provisional ballot on Tuesday, per Davidson County Election Commission administrator Jeff Roberts.
The intrigue: Millager, who is married to Axios space reporter Miriam Kramer, tells us that friends started calling soon after the election commission published a public list of voters who were affected by the mixup.
What he's saying: Millager says he was eager to cast a special provisional ballot at the election commission office Tuesday even though it came with "a lot of inconveniences" he hoped to avoid by voting early.
- "Mistakes happen," he says. "I'm glad we have a way to correct that mistake."
Even so, he calls the experience "disheartening," especially given the relatively low early voting turnout reported in Tennessee.
- "You're already dealing with a low number, and then here we are further frustrating the process."
