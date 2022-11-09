117 misassigned Nashville voters cast provisional ballots

Ryan Millager is one of more than 430 early voters in Nashville who received a faulty ballot with one of the wrong races.

He was one of 117 of the affected voters to cast a new provisional ballot on Tuesday, per Davidson County Election Commission administrator Jeff Roberts.

The intrigue: Millager, who is married to Axios space reporter Miriam Kramer, tells us that friends started calling soon after the election commission published a public list of voters who were affected by the mixup.

What he's saying: Millager says he was eager to cast a special provisional ballot at the election commission office Tuesday even though it came with "a lot of inconveniences" he hoped to avoid by voting early.

"Mistakes happen," he says. "I'm glad we have a way to correct that mistake."

Even so, he calls the experience "disheartening," especially given the relatively low early voting turnout reported in Tennessee.