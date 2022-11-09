The Country Music Association hosts its annual awards ceremony Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena with hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

Here's what we're watching.

Lainey Wilson: Wilson has six nominations — more than any other artist. That's an impressive feat for anyone, much less a first-time nominee. The awards ceremony could be a star-making turning point for her career.

Morgan Wallen: Wallen secured high-profile nominations for entertainer and male vocalist of the year. He was blocked from those categories and banned from attending the CMAs in 2021 after he was caught using the n-word. But the industry has begun to embrace him again in the face of massive chart and touring successes.

A win in either category Wednesday would cement his status as one of the faces of the genre.

Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood: It's been 11 years since a woman has won entertainer of the year at the CMAs — back when Taylor Swift still dominated the country charts. Lambert and Underwood have never claimed the genre's top trophy, although you could certainly make the case that they should have several times over.

Perhaps this year one of the country queens will break the streak.

How to watch: The show will air live on ABC at 7pm Wednesday.