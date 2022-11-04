Preview of a big weekend of football in Tennessee

Tennessee is on the brink of an epic football weekend featuring the Volunteers and Titans matched up against fellow title contenders.

Why it matters: This will be a great weekend to spend on your couch.

Ask the grandparents to take the kids to their soccer game. Put off the yard work until next week. It's football time in Tennessee.

Catch up quick: Saturday's main event is No. 1 Tennessee taking on bitter SEC rival Georgia, which is No. 3 in the first college football playoff rankings of the season.

By the numbers: This is the most expensive regular-season college football game ever, per TickPick, with the current get-in price at $626 and some seats going for over $5,000.

Between the lines: Axios sports reporter Jeff Tracy points out that the rivalry game features an extreme case of "sports coincidences."

Georgia's defense has gone 37 consecutive home games without allowing 30 points. Meanwhile, Tennessee's offense has scored at least 30 points in 11 straight games overall.

Here's where it gets whacky. The last time Georgia allowed 30+ at home? 2016 against Tennessee, in the Vols' last win over the Dawgs.

The last time Tennessee failed to score 30+ points? Last season's 41-17 loss to Georgia.

Zoom in: One reason for Vols fans to keep the faith is star quarterback Hendon Hooker's potentially historic season.

Hooker has thrown 21 touchdowns compared to just one interception while leading UT to the top ranking.

He's the current favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, per BetMGM.

Meanwhile, in the NFL: Playoff seeding will be on the line when the Titans travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

The Titans are currently tied with the Chiefs for the second-best record in the AFC.

Table: Axios Visuals

The latest: The Titans are ranked No. 8 and the Chiefs are No. 3 in the most recent Axios NFL power rankings.

State of play: The game may well be decided on third down. The Titans boast the NFL's top third-down defense and the Chiefs are the top third-down offense.

"Ultimately, whoever makes those plays on third down, it's going to play a big role in the game," Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen told the media this week.

Of note: Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill did not practice Thursday because of his ankle injury.