Predators' valuation growth reflects broader NHL trend

Data: Sportico; Table: Axios Visuals

NHL team valuations are surging, and the Nashville Predators are Exhibit A, cashing in at $775 million, per Sportico's annual valuations.

Why it matters: This latest valuation comes as former Gov. Bill Haslam joins the Predators' ownership group.

Haslam will gradually purchase shares and will become the lead owner in three years.

Flashback: In 2007, a group of local investors led by Nashville attorney and businessman David Freeman bought the Predators for $175 million to keep the team from relocating.

What he's saying: Haslam told Sportico he is "very bullish on Nashville as a sports and entertainment center."

"There are a lot of factors that make Nashville a very desirable town, and I don’t see any of those changing any time soon. Secondly, I am a believer in pro sports in general, and hockey in particular, as good long-term investments."

Zoom out: Sportico's annual valuations put the average NHL team's value at $1.01 billion, the first time it has reached 10 figures.

The trend of soaring team values extends across other sports leagues, Axios' Kendall Baker reports.

By the numbers: Average franchise value by league, per Sportico's latest valuations: