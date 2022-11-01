November concerts in Nashville
The new month brings another robust slate of live music to Nashville.
Here are some of the highlights.
🌸 Nov. 2: Gin Blossoms, Brooklyn Bowl
⭐ Nov. 3: The Judds featuring Wynonna Judd and special guests, Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University
🎤 Nov. 12: St. Lucia, Brooklyn Bowl
😎 Nov. 13: The 1975, Municipal Auditorium
🎸 Nov. 13: Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ryman Auditorium
🍼 Nov. 16: DaBaby, Marathon Music Works
↔️ Nov. 18: Lindsey Buckingham, CMA Theater
👟 Nov. 19: Dropkick Murpheys, Ryman Auditorium
⚽ Nov. 19: Soccer Mommy, Brooklyn Bowl
🎄 Nov. 25-27: Brett Eldredge, Ryman Auditorium
💭 Adam's thought bubble: Wynonna Judd is one of the finest voices ever to grace country music. Her Bridgestone Arena show last week — which doubled as a tribute to her mother and singing partner Naomi — was simply spellbinding.
- And she's about to do it all over again Thursday at the Murphy Center, where she will film a concert special for CMT, with backup from Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride.
- Tickets are still available. If you missed her tour de force last week, the encore performance in Murfreesboro is a must.
