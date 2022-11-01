1 hour ago - Things to Do

November concerts in Nashville

Adam Tamburin
Trisha Yearwood, Wynonna Judd and Martina McBride perform together

Trisha Yearwood, Wynonna Judd and Martina McBride perform last week at Bridgestone Arena. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA

The new month brings another robust slate of live music to Nashville.

Here are some of the highlights.

🌸 Nov. 2: Gin Blossoms, Brooklyn Bowl

⭐ Nov. 3: The Judds featuring Wynonna Judd and special guests, Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University

🎤 Nov. 12: St. Lucia, Brooklyn Bowl

😎 Nov. 13: The 1975, Municipal Auditorium

🎸 Nov. 13: Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ryman Auditorium

🍼 Nov. 16: DaBaby, Marathon Music Works

↔️ Nov. 18: Lindsey Buckingham, CMA Theater

👟 Nov. 19: Dropkick Murpheys, Ryman Auditorium

⚽ Nov. 19: Soccer Mommy, Brooklyn Bowl

🎄 Nov. 25-27: Brett Eldredge, Ryman Auditorium

💭 Adam's thought bubble: Wynonna Judd is one of the finest voices ever to grace country music. Her Bridgestone Arena show last week — which doubled as a tribute to her mother and singing partner Naomi — was simply spellbinding.

  • And she's about to do it all over again Thursday at the Murphy Center, where she will film a concert special for CMT, with backup from Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride.
  • Tickets are still available. If you missed her tour de force last week, the encore performance in Murfreesboro is a must.
