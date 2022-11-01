November concerts in Nashville

Trisha Yearwood, Wynonna Judd and Martina McBride perform last week at Bridgestone Arena. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA

The new month brings another robust slate of live music to Nashville.

Here are some of the highlights.

🌸 Nov. 2: Gin Blossoms, Brooklyn Bowl

⭐ Nov. 3: The Judds featuring Wynonna Judd and special guests, Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University

🎤 Nov. 12: St. Lucia, Brooklyn Bowl

😎 Nov. 13: The 1975, Municipal Auditorium

🎸 Nov. 13: Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ryman Auditorium

🍼 Nov. 16: DaBaby, Marathon Music Works

↔️ Nov. 18: Lindsey Buckingham, CMA Theater

👟 Nov. 19: Dropkick Murpheys, Ryman Auditorium

⚽ Nov. 19: Soccer Mommy, Brooklyn Bowl

🎄 Nov. 25-27: Brett Eldredge, Ryman Auditorium

💭 Adam's thought bubble: Wynonna Judd is one of the finest voices ever to grace country music. Her Bridgestone Arena show last week — which doubled as a tribute to her mother and singing partner Naomi — was simply spellbinding.