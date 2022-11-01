Metro Council to consider Titans stadium term sheet

The term sheet for Mayor John Cooper and the Tennessee Titans' deal to build a $2.1 billion indoor stadium is on tonight's Metro Council agenda, but it is likely to be delayed.

Why it matters: The term sheet — which outlines the plan for the stadium — is the first of several legislative hurdles the stadium deal must clear, but some details are still under negotiation.

Yes, but: A strong contingent of Metro Council members think more time is needed before voting.

What they're saying: Metro Councilmember Emily Benedict tweeted last week that she thinks the city needs to "go back to the drawing board — and involve the Council first this time."

"I want to be very clear: there is no need to rush a decision about a stadium," Benedict says. "There is no negative consequence for waiting a few more weeks until we have the information our constituents overwhelmingly asked us to have."

State of play: Metro Councilmember Bob Mendes, who chairs the committee vetting the deal, blogged about his analysis of the term sheet. He tweeted that there are "lots of unknowns still."

Mendes' committee meets Wednesday to hear the Titans' presentation about community investments that will come with the stadium deal.

A consultant provided its long-awaited report late Monday to Metro Council and the mayor's office on the city's financial burden under its current lease at Nissan Stadium.

Also: The council will once again consider a plan to rezone the Riverchase apartment complex for 1,150 units, including 225 affordable units.