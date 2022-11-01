Metro Council to consider Titans stadium term sheet
The term sheet for Mayor John Cooper and the Tennessee Titans' deal to build a $2.1 billion indoor stadium is on tonight's Metro Council agenda, but it is likely to be delayed.
Why it matters: The term sheet — which outlines the plan for the stadium — is the first of several legislative hurdles the stadium deal must clear, but some details are still under negotiation.
Yes, but: A strong contingent of Metro Council members think more time is needed before voting.
What they're saying: Metro Councilmember Emily Benedict tweeted last week that she thinks the city needs to "go back to the drawing board — and involve the Council first this time."
- "I want to be very clear: there is no need to rush a decision about a stadium," Benedict says. "There is no negative consequence for waiting a few more weeks until we have the information our constituents overwhelmingly asked us to have."
State of play: Metro Councilmember Bob Mendes, who chairs the committee vetting the deal, blogged about his analysis of the term sheet. He tweeted that there are "lots of unknowns still."
- Mendes' committee meets Wednesday to hear the Titans' presentation about community investments that will come with the stadium deal.
- A consultant provided its long-awaited report late Monday to Metro Council and the mayor's office on the city's financial burden under its current lease at Nissan Stadium.
Also: The council will once again consider a plan to rezone the Riverchase apartment complex for 1,150 units, including 225 affordable units.
- Metro Councilmember Sean Parker, who represents the area, has deferred the plan six times. The developer has said it will consider a smaller project with market-rate condos if this proposal is rejected.
