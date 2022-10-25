Leslie Jordan performing at the Ryman Auditorium in 2021. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Tennessee-born entertainer Leslie Jordan died Monday in Los Angeles. He was 67.

The Emmy-winning actor best known for his role on "Will & Grace" had been embraced by Music City in recent years.

Jordan released a gospel album in 2021 that featured collaborations with country luminaries Dolly Parton, Tanya Tucker, Chris Stapleton and Ashley McBryde.

He made his Grand Ole Opry debut last year and headlined a show at Ryman Auditorium.

Earlier this year, Jordan served as grand marshal of the Nashville Pride Parade.

"I am as hurt and shocked as if I have lost a family member," Parton said. "He will be missed by everyone who knew him personally and by everyone who was entertained by him."

"Every time Leslie stepped on our stage, he brought joy with him," the Opry wrote on Twitter.

"We will miss our friend Leslie."

