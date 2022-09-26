Wynonna Judd prepares new tour, talks about loss

Wynonna Judd is starting "a new chapter" after the death of her mother and singing partner Naomi Judd.

In her first televised interview since Naomi died by suicide, Wynonna described wrestling with grief and anger.

What she's saying: "I did not know that she was at the place she was at when she ended it, because she had had episodes before and she got better," Wynonna said during a segment on "CBS Sunday Morning."

"That's the challenge with mental illness. It's really, really mysterious."

State of play: Wynonna is launching a tour this week in her mother's memory. It was originally planned as a reunion of The Judds, but will now feature backup from a rotating cast of country stars.

"I think it's important to do it," Wynonna said. "I feel like I have my marching orders."

"I feel her nudging me. And sometimes I laugh, and sometimes I say, 'I really miss you. Why aren't you here so we can argue?'"

The bottom line: "I want to come out on stage and sing from my toenails a song that helps someone out in that audience," Wynonna said.

"It's about me singing to help someone feel better. That's always in my spirit."

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.