Wynonna Judd prepares new tour, talks about loss
Wynonna Judd is starting "a new chapter" after the death of her mother and singing partner Naomi Judd.
- In her first televised interview since Naomi died by suicide, Wynonna described wrestling with grief and anger.
What she's saying: "I did not know that she was at the place she was at when she ended it, because she had had episodes before and she got better," Wynonna said during a segment on "CBS Sunday Morning."
- "That's the challenge with mental illness. It's really, really mysterious."
State of play: Wynonna is launching a tour this week in her mother's memory. It was originally planned as a reunion of The Judds, but will now feature backup from a rotating cast of country stars.
- "I think it's important to do it," Wynonna said. "I feel like I have my marching orders."
- "I feel her nudging me. And sometimes I laugh, and sometimes I say, 'I really miss you. Why aren't you here so we can argue?'"
The bottom line: "I want to come out on stage and sing from my toenails a song that helps someone out in that audience," Wynonna said.
- "It's about me singing to help someone feel better. That's always in my spirit."
If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.
