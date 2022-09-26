Interactive game: Map Nashville's neighborhoods

For the past decade, Nashvillians have debated the boundaries of the Gulch.

As the neighborhood took off, real estate marketers extended the trendy area practically from Charlotte Avenue to Wedgewood, creating new descriptions like North Gulch and South Gulch.

Well, now we can settle this debate once and for all.

Our visual storytelling team at Axios came up with a game allowing you to draw the boundaries for the neighborhoods near downtown and compare your answers to those of other Axios readers.

How it works: Follow this link to the game on our website, select Nashville, then hit play!

You'll get some instructions, and then play through, drawing five neighborhoods.

If you're not familiar with a neighborhood, you can skip it, and we'll choose a different one for you to draw. There are more than five neighborhoods in the game, so you'll have to play more than once and skip around to draw all of them.

At the end, you can compare your answers to the average of other Axios readers to see how similar or different your guesses were.

Don't forget: You can download images of your results to share them with friends and on social media, letting people know where you think your neighborhoods are!