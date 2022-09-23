The Pilgrimage Festival kickstarts the fall season with more than 40 artists performing Saturday and Sunday at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin.

Headliners Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste and The Avett Brothers lead the roster.

State of play: Weekend passes and single-day tickets are still available.

Flashback: The Pilgrimage Festival has quickly become a local tradition since its launch in 2015.

Between the lines: The festival will maintain its family-friendly vibes this year — Children 10 and under are free when they accompany an adult with a ticket.

Kids can experience their own festival-within-a-festival at the "Lil' Pilgrims Family Stage."

There will also be arts-and-crafts vendors and food trucks on site.

Don’t miss: Faithful readers will spot Axios Nashville favorite Brittney Spencer on the schedule for 12:45pm Sunday.

🔈 Listen: Sunday performer Elle King's raucous duet with Miranda Lambert on "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" is sure to pair well with a field full of fans singing along.