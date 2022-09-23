Pilgrimage Festival returns with Chris Stapleton
The Pilgrimage Festival kickstarts the fall season with more than 40 artists performing Saturday and Sunday at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin.
- Headliners Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste and The Avett Brothers lead the roster.
State of play: Weekend passes and single-day tickets are still available.
Flashback: The Pilgrimage Festival has quickly become a local tradition since its launch in 2015.
Between the lines: The festival will maintain its family-friendly vibes this year — Children 10 and under are free when they accompany an adult with a ticket.
- Kids can experience their own festival-within-a-festival at the "Lil' Pilgrims Family Stage."
- There will also be arts-and-crafts vendors and food trucks on site.
Don’t miss: Faithful readers will spot Axios Nashville favorite Brittney Spencer on the schedule for 12:45pm Sunday.
🔈 Listen: Sunday performer Elle King's raucous duet with Miranda Lambert on "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" is sure to pair well with a field full of fans singing along.
