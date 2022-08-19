NHL Draft, award ceremony heading to Nashville

Nashville nabbed a pair of high-profile events yesterday when the National Hockey League announced the 2023 NHL Awards and draft would both come to Music City next June.

Why it matters: The announcement was further confirmation of Nashville's staying power as a big draw for large events with a national profile.

The city previously hosted the NHL All-Star Weekend in 2016 and the NFL Draft in 2019.

Zoom in: The NHL Awards will take place June 26. It's the first time the ceremony has come to Nashville.

The 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be hosted by the Predators at Bridgestone Arena June 28-29. The NHL draft hasn't taken place here since 2003.

What they're saying: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman called Nashville "a special city that certainly knows how to throw a great party."

"The city, the Predators organization and the Country Music community have overwhelmed the NHL with their welcome and support every time Nashville has hosted a League event," Bettman said in a statement.

"We cannot wait to return next June to celebrate the stars of our game and introduce the next generation of NHL Players."

The big picture: Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp CEO Butch Spyridon pointed out that the NHL events would fit in between the annual CMA Fest and Fourth of July celebration to make for a particularly robust summer travel season.

Between the lines: "It's been more than 15 years since these two events were hosted in the same city in the same year," Predators president and CEO Sean Henry said in a statement.