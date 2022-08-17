Former U.S. Sen. Bill Frist will serve as global board chair for The Nature Conservancy starting in October.

The Tennessean first reported the news.

Why it matters: The Nature Conservancy is a global force in preservation efforts and the fight against climate change.

Frist — a transplant surgeon and former Senate majority leader who led the Republican caucus from 2003-2007 — tells Axios there is a "huge opportunity" to deepen existing pockets of support for a healthy climate and to "depoliticize it across party lines."

What he's saying: "My life has been devoted to health," Frist tells Axios. "Fundamentally, health and well-being of people long-term absolutely requires a sustainably healthy planet and climate."

"Thus I am excited to be able to help lead this global organization active in 76 countries around the world."

State of play: Frist has been a member of The Nature Conservancy Board since 2015 and currently serves as vice chair.

He was elected to serve as chair during a meeting in June. His term as board chair will last three years.

Between the lines: Terry Cook, The Nature Conservancy's state director in Tennessee, said Frist "understands the value of collective, local action to ensure meaningful conservation outcomes for a healthy planet."